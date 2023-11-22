News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Edinburgh traffic: Delays on Calder Road near Bankhead roundabout after reports of crash

Reports of crash on busy road into city
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 12:48 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 13:08 GMT
Drivers travelling into Edinburgh are facing delays after reports of a crash on a major route.

Traffic travelling eastbound on the A71 Calder Road near the Bankhead roundabout is said to be moving slowly after the crash which has partially blocked the road. The severity of the crash is currently unknown, but Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

A report on the AA route planner said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A71 Calder Road Eastbound after Bankhead Roundabout. Affecting traffic heading into Edinburgh.”

More to follow.

