Edinburgh traffic: Delays on Calder Road near Bankhead roundabout after reports of crash
Reports of crash on busy road into city
Drivers travelling into Edinburgh are facing delays after reports of a crash on a major route.
Traffic travelling eastbound on the A71 Calder Road near the Bankhead roundabout is said to be moving slowly after the crash which has partially blocked the road. The severity of the crash is currently unknown, but Police Scotland has been approached for comment.
A report on the AA route planner said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A71 Calder Road Eastbound after Bankhead Roundabout. Affecting traffic heading into Edinburgh.”
