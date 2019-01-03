Edinburgh traffic: Delays on City Bypass after crash and breakdown

Have your say

A crash at Sheriffhall Roundabout and a breakdown at Baberton have been causing delays on the Edinburgh City Bypass this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to Sheriffhall Roundabout after a car collided with a barrier, shortly before 3:15pm.

The spokeswoman said that there have been no reports of any injuries.

A recent tweet by Traffic Scotland said that traffic is moving slowly on the A720 westbound from the roundabout.

Another tweet from Traffic Scotland in the last 20 minutes also said that one lane of the Eastbound A720 bypass is blocked at Baberton because of a breakdown.

It added that traffic is moving slowly from the Calder junction.

A breakdown is causing delays on the bypass. Pic: Traffic Scotland

