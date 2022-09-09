News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh traffic: Driver charged with road traffic offences after crash on A720 and M8 at Hermiston Gait roundabout

Police in Edinburgh have charged a woman with road traffic offences, following a two-vehicle crash on the Hermiston Gait Roundabout.

By Anna Bryan
Friday, 9th September 2022, 2:34 pm

Police were called to the collision, which took place on the A720 and the M8 at the Hermiston Gait roundabout, at around 12.40pm this afternoon (Friday, September 9).

Officers attended, and charged a female driver with road traffic offences.

An ambulance was seen on the scene of the crash, but it is unclear whether anyone was taken to hospital.

One lane of the roundabout was restricted due to the collision and traffic was heavy for a time, however, the road has now been cleared and all lanes are running.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.40pm on Friday, 9 September, police were called to the Hermiston Gait roundabout, following a report of a two-vehicle crash. Police attended and one female has been charged with road traffic offences."The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

