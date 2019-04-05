Edinburgh traffic: Five mile queue reported on approach to Queensferry Crossing

Motorists have once again been held up in lengthy queues - of up to five miles - today on approach to the Queensferry Crossing towards Fife.

Traffic Scotland has been regularly posting this afternoon to highlight delays on the M90 road on the Edinburgh side of the bridge.

The ship is still in the Forth and some drivers have been blamed for slowing down to look at it. pic: Traffic Scotland

At about 5:15pm, their official twitter account said: “M90 still very sklow and busy queuing the full length, 5 miles towards the bridge from the M9 loop.”

Their tweet also suggested that the Easter holidays may be a factor.

But others have suggested the presence of the mighty HMS Queen Elizabeth in the Forth is slowing drivers down.

One tweeter, @bobbike46, said: “If folks would stop slowing to look at the Bl***y big boat this wouldn’t happen!!!”

Another tweeter, @Fredwebster1, said that at 2:30pm today there was a “3 mile tailback” northbound to the bridge, adding: “Caused by drivers admiring HMSQueenElizabeth in the Firth. She is a beautiful ship but, come on, everyone needs to get home!”

Traffic Scotland’s latest tweet suggested that the queues have improved since earlier this evening.

It comes after they tweeted yesterday about drivers facing delays during peak evening time, with a queue stretching back four miles from the bridge.

Again, commuters suggested the presence of the 65,000-tonne ship was slowing motorists down over the crossing.

The crew on the massive boat are awaiting the right tidal and weather conditions to manoeuvre safely through the lock into Rosyth Dockyard.

Poor weather conditions have prevented this over the last two days.

HMS Queen Elizabeth was floated in July 2014 and sailed from Rosyth Dockyard for the first time in June 2017.

Since then she has crossed the Atlantic to conduct historic trials with F35 Lightning test fighter jets in the USA and worked up towards her official in-service date of 2020.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.