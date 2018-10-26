Edinburgh traffic: New roadworks to watch out for this weekend

Drivers travelling through Edinburgh over the weekend might find it trickier than usual owing to a clash of events and new roadworks.

Planned works are due to begin on major city centre routes from Saturday through to Monday morning, on the same weekend that thousands of people are expected to descend on the Capital for a number of events.

These include the Betfred Cup semi-final between Hearts and Celtic and the Terminal V Halloween rave at Ingliston, both of which are forcing road closures, temporary speed limits and parking restrictions.

READ MORE: In full: Road closures and restrictions for Hearts v Celtic at Murrayfield

Transport bosses have urged motorists and anyone attending the events to plan ahead as it will be busier than usual in the city.

Here is a list of the roadworks planned for weekend of 27/28 October:

St Andrew Square - North leg:

Crane lift at Virgin Money building to bring lane closures, suspended parking on both sides and north footway closed. Works will take place from 5am through to 2pm on Sunday, 28 October.

George Street - Frederick Street to Castle Street:

Road will be closed to westbound traffic from 6am on Sunday, 28 October to 6pm due to a crane lift.

George Street - Between St Andrew Square and Hanover Street:

Road will be closed to westbound traffic due to a crane lift. There will be lane closures on North/South St David Street and suspended parking on both sides of George Street and the central reserve. The works will take place from 6am to 4pm on Sunday, 28 October.

Lothian Road A700 - Caledonian Hotel

Window cleaning will force the closure of a lane extending from West Approach Road junction into Rutland Street. The Northbound bus stop will be closed and a temporary bus stop will be in place. Works will begin from 8am on Sunday, 28 October until 4pm.

Lanark Road West A70 - Pentland Hills at Currie Library

From 8am on Sunday, 28 October to 4pm on Monday 29 October, the access road to Currie Library will be closed due to carriageway resurfacing.

Abbeymount - Between Regent Road and Abbeyhill Crescent

The road will be closed from 8am on Sunday, 28 October through to 6pm for installation of BT cables and ducting.

Hamilton Place B900 - Inverleith at Clarence Street

Lane closures and stop/go boards will be in place as well as parking restrictions due to Virgin Media remedial works. These restrictions will be in place from 9am to midday on Sunday, 28 October.

West Port - Lady Lawson Street

Four-way temporary traffic lights will be in place from 9.30am to 4pm on Sunday, 28 October due to BT cabling work.

Ratcliffe Terrace - Southside/Newington at Mayfield Road/Fountainhall Road

Workers will be repairing manholes from 10am on Sunday, 28 October to 10am the following day (Monday 29 October). As a result, four-way temporary traffic lights will be in place

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital