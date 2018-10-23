Edinburgh train delays as tree falls near tracks.

Have your say

PASSENGERS suffered delays today as a tree came down on the East Coast mainline.

Rail bosses scambled a team to cut the tree away from the tracks near Morpeth, Northumberland, at 10am.

Trains were leaving Edinburgh on time but ran slower further south and fell behind schedule.

A spokesman for Network Rail said: “Trains are able to run from Edinburgh heading south because by the time they get to Morpeth, it will be dealt with.”

