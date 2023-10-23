Edinburgh trains: ScotRail cancel services after person hit by train between Haymarket and Livingston
and live on Freeview channel 276
Edinburgh train services are subject to delays and cancellation after reports of a person being hit by a train.
ScotRail broke the news at around 12.30pm today and have advised passengers that their tickets will be accepted on a number of Lothian Bus services.
Writing on social media ScotRail said: “Unfortunately we have had reports of a person being struck by a train between Livingston and Haymarket. Services here will be subject to delay and cancellation at this time.”
Passengers travelling on the Glasgow Central to Edinburgh line via Shotts have been advised that this service will now terminate and depart from West Calder.
Passengers can also use their train tickets to board several buses including: services 3, 4, 20, 30, 33, 34, 44 and 45.
Lothian Bus Services
3: Edinburgh - Wester Hailes
4: Edinburgh - Slateford
20: Slateford - Wester Hailes
30: Edinburgh - Kingsknowe
33: Edinburgh - Wester Hailes
34: Edinburgh - Slateford
44/45: Edinburgh - Curriehill
British Transport Police, the Scottish Ambulance Service and ScotRail have been approached for comment.