ScotRail has advised passengers can use their tickets on several Lothian Buses services

Edinburgh train services are subject to delays and cancellation after reports of a person being hit by a train.

ScotRail broke the news at around 12.30pm today and have advised passengers that their tickets will be accepted on a number of Lothian Bus services.

Writing on social media ScotRail said: “Unfortunately we have had reports of a person being struck by a train between Livingston and Haymarket. Services here will be subject to delay and cancellation at this time.”

ScotRail said a person has been hit by a train between Livingston and Haymarket. Photo: tr_nt, flickr

Passengers travelling on the Glasgow Central to Edinburgh line via Shotts have been advised that this service will now terminate and depart from West Calder.

Passengers can also use their train tickets to board several buses including: services 3, 4, 20, 30, 33, 34, 44 and 45.

Lothian Bus Services

3: Edinburgh - Wester Hailes

4: Edinburgh - Slateford

20: Slateford - Wester Hailes

30: Edinburgh - Kingsknowe

33: Edinburgh - Wester Hailes

34: Edinburgh - Slateford

44/45: Edinburgh - Curriehill