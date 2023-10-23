News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire

Edinburgh trains: ScotRail cancel services after person hit by train between Haymarket and Livingston

ScotRail has advised passengers can use their tickets on several Lothian Buses services
By Neil Johnstone
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 13:27 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 13:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh train services are subject to delays and cancellation after reports of a person being hit by a train.

ScotRail broke the news at around 12.30pm today and have advised passengers that their tickets will be accepted on a number of Lothian Bus services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Writing on social media ScotRail said: “Unfortunately we have had reports of a person being struck by a train between Livingston and Haymarket. Services here will be subject to delay and cancellation at this time.”

Most Popular
ScotRail said a person has been hit by a train between Livingston and Haymarket. Photo: tr_nt, flickrScotRail said a person has been hit by a train between Livingston and Haymarket. Photo: tr_nt, flickr
ScotRail said a person has been hit by a train between Livingston and Haymarket. Photo: tr_nt, flickr

Passengers travelling on the Glasgow Central to Edinburgh line via Shotts have been advised that this service will now terminate and depart from West Calder.

Passengers can also use their train tickets to board several buses including: services 3, 4, 20, 30, 33, 34, 44 and 45.

Lothian Bus Services

3: Edinburgh - Wester Hailes

4: Edinburgh - Slateford

20: Slateford - Wester Hailes

30: Edinburgh - Kingsknowe

33: Edinburgh - Wester Hailes

34: Edinburgh - Slateford

44/45: Edinburgh - Curriehill

British Transport Police, the Scottish Ambulance Service and ScotRail have been approached for comment.

Related topics:ScotRailEdinburghPassengersBritish Transport PoliceLivingston