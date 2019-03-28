Edinburgh troll taunts mum of murdered James Bulger

A VILE troll who tweeted the mum of tragic tot James Bulger pretending to be her murdered son claims to be from Edinburgh.

Hundreds responded with revulsion to the sick taunt yesterday in which the poster invites Denise Fergus on morning TV to discuss what happened to him.

Mum Denise Fergus has been trolled on Twitter

Denise drew praise from social media users for her dignified response while the troll is understood to have been reported to Twitter and cyber cops told.

Replying to the tweet, Denise simply said: “Go away you deluded fool.”

The brutal murder of two-year-old James in 1993 by two ten-year-olds in Bootle, Merseyside, sparked national outrage.

His killers Robert Thompson and Jon Venables were sent down the same year, making them the youngest convicted murderers in modern British history.

They were imprisoned until a Parole Board decision in June 2001 recommended their release on a lifelong licence aged 18.

Denise was trolled yesterday by an account, apparently located in Edinburgh, claiming that he was James and asked her to pass it onto Ralph, James’ father.

The poster then stated that he was ready to meet them on TV to chat through what happened to him.

It was posted the day before what would have been James’ 29th birthday.

Twitter users immediately posted their disgust. One wrote: “I don’t believe what I have just seen.

“Some low life has created an account just to troll James Bulger’s mum, making out he is James talking to her and his dad from the grave.”

And another replied: “He has been reported so I hope his account gets removed and that he gets tracked by the Edinburgh and Liverpool police.”

The same account tweeted to ITV’s Good Morning Britain, fronted by Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan, earlier this month: “I’m alive can we meet.”

Denise has been cruelly targeted online before when then 21-year-old Chloe Rebecca Cowan former waged a six-month campaign of harassment against her in 2014.

Cowan set up social media accounts which she used to post sickening messages online about the notorious 1993 killing.

When police raided her Kent home in May 2014, she immediately became hysterical and denied everything.

But she ultimately pled guilty to stalking and was sentenced to three years’ detention at Canterbury Crown Court in July of that year.

Her sentence was later cut to two-and-a-years after an appeal.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said of the latest trolling: “We’re aware and inquiries are ongoing but we haven’t had it formally reported to us.”

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.