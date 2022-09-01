Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In September, a new nationwide 24-hour strike is set to take place as a result of a national rail dispute over pay, job security, and working conditions.

Rail union TSSA said staff at nine operating companies as well as Network Rail including in Edinburgh will stage a walkout for two days, after its members voted overwhelmingly for strike action .

Previously, TSSA leader Manual Cortes slammed Secretary of Transport Grant Shapps for the ‘lack of meaningful negotiations’ to resolve their dispute , forcing him to write to 13 train operating companies to express his concern.

He said: “The dead hand of Grant Shapps is sadly stopping DfT train operating companies from making a revised, meaningful offer.

“Frankly, he either sits across the negotiating table with our union or gets out of the way to allow railway bosses to freely negotiate with us, as they have done in the past.

“The reason for the current impasse lies squarely at Shapps’ door and passengers are paying a high price for his incompetence and intransigence.

"I welcome the fact that negotiations are ongoing with Network Rail and the gap towards a resolution is narrowing. Time will tell whether a deal can be done to avert our next strike.

"I will be standing on our picket line in Liverpool and will be encouraging fellow delegates and Labour MPs to do likewise, so they can rightly show they stand shoulder-to-shoulder with those fighting the Tories’ cost of living crisis."

A spokesperson for the DfT said: “For the eighth time this summer, union leaders are choosing self-defeating strike action over constructive talks, not only disrupting the lives of millions who rely on these services but jeopardising the future of the railways and their own members’ livelihoods.

“These reforms deliver the modernisations our rail network urgently needs, are essential to the future of rail, and will happen. Strikes will not change this.”

So, how will services to and from Edinburgh be affected?

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming rail strikes.

When will the rail strikes take place in September 2022?

The new round of industrial action by the TSSA and Network Rail will take place from midday on Monday September 26 2022 until Tuesday September 27 2022 for a period of 24 hours.

This is to coincide with the third and fourth day of the Labour Party Conference being held in Liverpool from Saturday, September 24 to Wednesday, September 28 2022.

What services will be affected by the TSSA rail strikes?

Alongside Network Rail General Grades (Bands 5-8) and Controllers, the following train operating companies will be striking for 24 hours from Monday September 26 to Tuesday September 27, 2022.

Avanti West Coast

c2c

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

Great Western Railway

LNER

Southeastern

TransPennine Express

West Midlands Trains

What Edinburgh services will be affected?

A number of rail companies confirmed to have workers taking strike action run frequent services to and from Edinburgh, so customers can expect to see some level of disruption if they are travelling on the September strike days.

These are the companies frequently operate to and from Edinburgh:

Customers are advised to check with their train company before travel and keep up to date on the latest updates via their website.

What is the TSSA?