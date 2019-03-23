Edinburgh University plan to build £45m sports village at Peffermill

Have your say

Edinburgh University has released plans to create a “world class” £45 million sports village capable of hosting international sporting events.

Peffermill playing fields are set to be overhauled to make way for a new complex incorporating a sports centre, student accommodation and redeveloped playing surfaces.

It is hoped the transformation will provide high-quality facilities not only for students and the community, but also for national and international athletes.

The centre has played host to a string of star teams down the years, including some of the biggest names in football and world rugby.

The feared New Zealand All Blacks swapped the oval ball for a football during one famous session at Peffermill in 2008.

The Kiwis returned in 2017 and trained there ahead of a match against Scotland at Murrayfield.

South Africa’s Springboks also used the facilities at Peffermill while on tour.

The new plans include a gym and indoor sports hall to add to the already popular outdoor pitches available to rent by the public.

A university spokesman said: “The planned development would create a sports village at Peffermill, through investing in new world-class sports facilities and accommodation for students and visitors.

“Transforming our sporting facilities will allow us to develop closer links with schools, local clubs and community groups and to host national and international sports events.”

The 27-acre site currently offers an array of training and competition facilities with athletes such as Scotland rugby head coach Gregor Townsend, hockey player Stephen Dick and footballer Julie Fleeting among those to have used the complex during their careers.

Current facilities include: two floodlit water-based artificial pitches, 3G pitches for sports such as rugby, football and lacrosse, nine five-a-side pitches, ten grass pitches, two cricket squares, a 100-metre track and changing facilities in three pavilions.

A pre-application notice submitted to the city council outlines the aim of creating a sports village: combining improved and expanded indoor and outdoor sports facilities with on-site accommodation.

With half of the current bookings at Peffermill already coming from the community, the university plans to develop stronger links with residents and local schools.

The public are invited to two events next month for a chance to see designs and the vision for the site ahead of a formal planning application being lodged.

Plans will be on display at Cameron House Community Education Centre on April 24 between 5.30pm-8.30pm and at Laurie Liddell Clubhouse on April 25 between 4pm and 8pm.

A university spokesman added: “We are consulting on enhancing our site at Peffermill to meet the increasing demand.”

kieran.murray@jpimedia.co.uk