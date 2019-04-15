Edinburgh Vegan Festival 2019: venue, vendors and ticket prices

Have your say

Plant-based foodie fans can look forward to a day of indulgence this weekend (20 and 21 April) as the Edinburgh Vegan Festival makes its return to the city.

The event will feature a huge selection of tasty cruelty free food, drinks and clothing, alongside demos and talks from guest speakers.

What will the festival involve?

The family-run festival aims to promote veganism throughout the UK, and offers the chance to sample a vast array of cruelty free food and drinks.

Festival-goers will have the chance to enjoy free samples, food tasting and discounts from vegan food stalls, which include the likes of plant-based chocolate, cheese, cakes and takeaway food.

On top of that, there will be some vegan clothing stalls to browse, along with talks and demos from guest speakers and businesses.

Attendees can also enjoy some cooking demonstrations, which aim to show how simple plant-based cooking can be.

When will the festival take place?

The festival will take place at Murrayfield Rugby Ground, close to Edinburgh city centre, on Sunday 21 April. The event will run from 10.30am until 4.00pm.

How much are tickets?

Admission to the festival is priced at £2 if booked in advance or £3 on the door for adults. Admission for children is priced at £1, while under 5's and carers can enter for free.

Entry prices include access to all of the speaker presentations and workshops.

How to buy tickets

Tickets for the festival are still available to purchase online at veganfestival.co.uk