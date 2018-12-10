Edinburgh voted Britain’s best city to visit for fifth year running

Edinburgh has retained the title of Britain’s best city to visit for the fifth year running.

The annual Telegraph’s Top 20 Travel Destinations is voted for by members of the public, who have opted for the Capital once again.

Edinburgh topped the list of 20 UK destinations. Picture: Getty Images

According to the paper, Edinburgh won the top spot for its ‘history-soaked medieval tenements, vennels and wynds of the Old Town’ as well as the ‘sweeping elegance of the Georgian New Town”.

The report adds: “Edinburgh deserves its reputation as one of the most beautiful and compelling cities in the world.”

Taking second place, once again, was the historical city of York, followed by Bath, another non-mover in third place.

London climbed a place to get into the top four, followed by Cambridge which gained two places on its ranking from last year.

Sixth place went to Wells, Liverpool was in the seventh spot, after moving up four places from last year, trailing just behind was its neighbour Chester.

However another poll this week rated Liverpool as the third worst place to live, topped by Rotherham.