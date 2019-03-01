Edinburgh weather forecast: Mild for next few days but wind and rain expected

Edinburgh is forecast to stay mild for the next few days - but the rain and wind will arrive tomorrow.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said a temperature of 6C was recorded earlier this morning at Edinburgh Airport and that today should stay dry with temperatures reaching 10C.

The weather will stay mild but get windy and wet

He said: “This is lower than what we had at the beginning of the week but the average for this time of year is 6-7C, so it’s still above average.

“It will probably feel cooler but it’s still not a bad day.”

Mr Dewhurst said a band of rain is expected to push in from the west tonight, with some rain expected early on Saturday morning.

He says the showers are expected to clear quickly, turning dry and bright by early afternoon.

But he added: “By mid-afternoon it does turn wet and windy as the weather front moves in from the Atlantic, so there will be a bit of a different feel. But temperatures will still be around 10C.”

The unsettled conditions are expected to persist on Sunday with blustery conditions and rain expected in the evening, although temperatures are still expected to reach double figures.

Mr Dewhurst says the start of next week will remain unsettled with the low pressure expected to last through Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures next week are expected to fall to between 7C and 8C in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital