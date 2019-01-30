Edinburgh weather: Met Office issues fresh warning as snow and ice hits Capital

Have your say

Expert forecasters at the Met Office have issued a new weather warning for Edinburgh as snow and ice continue to cause disruption.

Many people woke up to a covering of snow, and residents are being warned to take caution on untreated roads and pavements as large areas of ice are expected.

The new yellow weather warning has been issued for today (Wednesday) between 3pm and 11am tomorrow (Thursday).

The weather warning says: “Ice and snow expected across parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland Wednesday morning.”

What to expect

- Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

- Probably some ice on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

The Met Office said: “Further snow showers are expected into Wednesday morning, these more frequent across northwest parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“Expect 1-3 cm of fresh snow even down to very low levels in places, but locally around 5 cm across the Northern Highlands.

“Ice is likely on some untreated surfaces.”

The vast majority of the UK has a yellow weather warning in place for today as experts predict more snow turning to ice.

