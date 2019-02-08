Edinburgh weather: Storm Erik to bring 70mph gusts and heavy rain

Storm Erik is set to bring strong gusts and heavy rain to Scotland, as the weekend gets off to a wet and windy start.

Weather experts say inland gusts of 55 mph are expected across the country, including Edinburgh and the Lothians, with some areas having gusts of up to 70 mph.

Heavy rain could also lead to flooding in some parts.

The stormy weather will result in some “quite nasty travelling conditions”, meteorologist Sarah Kent warned.

The Met Office has issued two weather warnings for Friday for strong winds across Central, Tayside and Fife, Lothian Borders and western Scotland until the evening, and for heavy rain right through until Saturday afternoon.

A statement on the Met Office website said: “A swathe of very strong westerly winds is expected to move east through Saturday morning, easing from the west during the day. Inland gusts of 55 mph are expected quite widely, with some places having gusts to 70 mph, more particularly around exposed coasts and hills.”

Police Scotland are also warning motorists to travel with caution and be prepared for hazardous conditions.

