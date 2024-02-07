Edinburgh weather: warning issued for snow and ice as Capital and Lothians set for barrage
Edinburgh and the Lothians are set for a barrage of snow and ice with a yellow weather warning in place for tomorrow and Friday.
The Met Office says some roads and pavements are likely to be icy and public transport could be affected when the warning kicks into place at 6pm tomorrow. All but the further east parts of the Lothians are included.
Commuters are being urged to check their journeys and pedestrians to take care on roads which could be slippery. Much of Scotland is affected by the warning and other parts of the UK are expecting similar wintry weather.
The warning is set to end at 3pm on Friday, allowing some time before the city welcomes tens of thousands of rugby fans for Scotland's first home Six Nations clash against France.
It is expected that the snow will be replaced by light rain over the weekend. Temperatures will average three and four degrees on Thursday and Friday before rising to six degrees on Saturday and Sunday.