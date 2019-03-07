Edinburgh will be colder than St Petersburg on Friday morning

Temperatures have started to drop over the past few days, with Scotland set to experience close to freezing temperatures towards the end of the week.

Friday morning will see temperatures plummet, with Edinburgh expected to be colder than St Petersburg in Russia on Friday morning.

Weather

Close to freezing temperatures

Edinburgh will see the temperature dip considerably during the early hours of Friday morning (8 March), reaching 0C by 4am.

In comparison, St Petersburg will remain at 2C during the early hours of Friday morning, climbing slightly to 3C by 9am.

Edinburgh will then see the temperature climb to 1C by 7am, increasing to 2C by 8am and then similarly reaching 3C by 9am.

This week’s weather

Tonight, Edinburgh will be dry and clear, with the temperature dipping to 3C by 10pm.

Friday (8 March) will see a “dry and bright start with plenty of sunny spells,” according to the Met Office. Maximum temperature of 7C.

Light rain is then set to hit from 6pm onwards, with the temperature dipping to 5C by 11pm.

Saturday (9 March) will see bright sunshine during most of the morning, with cloud for the rest of the day. Maximum temperature of 7C. Minimum temperature of 1C.

Sunday (10 March) will be cloudy throughout the day, with light rain set to hit from 12pm until around 3pm. Maximum temperature of 5C. Minimum temperature of 0C.

Long-term forecast

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Monday 11 March to Wednesday 20 March said: “Monday and Tuesday will be cloudy, wet and windy at times, but some brighter spells are likely too with scattered showers.

“Rain will be heaviest in the west and it will be cold enough for snow over northern hills, perhaps even to lower levels here at times.

“Similar weather will continue though the rest of the week with the potential for gales or severe gales.

“Temperatures will be around average for the time of year in the south, but it will stay rather cold overall in the north.”