Edinburgh woman who married man twice her age ‘has to tell people he isn’t his son’s grandad’

WITH his flowing grey locks and tell-tale laughter lines, it’s easy to see how Jerry Fielden might be confused for an aging rock star.

Especially at this time of year, when the lyrics “We Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day” belt out from every speaker around.

But it’s not this status as a doppelganger for Slade frontman Noddy Holder that drives his Scots wife Michelle Macpherson wild.

It’s the fact that people assume that because he is 32 years older than her, he must be grandfather to her son Gillan, six – when in fact he’s his father.

She never thought a relationship with Jerry, 60, would last in the long term before they saw each other for the first time ten-years-ago.

They met in the Capital, Michelle’s hometown, in 2008 after spending two years bonding over the band Deep Purple on myspace.com.

She felt “instantly attracted” to Jerry from Quebec, Canada, who would later be her first boyfriend, after seeing images, falling for his nice eyes, smile and curly hair.

His long hair, which she says draws countless compliments, also led him to be compared to “Merry Christmas Everybody” singer Noddy Holder of the band Slade.

Michelle, a stay-at-home-parent, said: “I wasn’t sure how it was going to work out at first, but it did, we are happily married and have our son together, so I’m glad we tried.

“Before meeting face-to-face, we had sent pictures back and forth to one another, so we weren’t surprised about our ages, he never lied about his age and really I was shocked by how great he looked.

“I felt instantly attracted and connected to him, he has nice eyes, a gorgeous smile and incredible curly hair that he’s always getting compliments for.

“Jerry has been compared to Noddy Holder in the past, it’s not something we take too seriously, we just laugh it off and play along.

“We sometimes make jokes about it as a bit of fun but not something we think about every day.

“At first there were a lot of feelings from my family that it wouldn’t be a good relationship because there was such a big age gap.

“They are all pretty much accepting of him now, he’s my husband and has been for quite some time.

“They realise that we aren’t a temporary thing, we are in it for the long haul.

“Most people will see age difference rather than seeing what a couple share together, with Jerry and I, we have so much in common.

“The only time we have had any problems over our age is around our son, some people think he is his grandfather rather than his father.

“We hope our son doesn’t face any backlash over us having an age gap, but we are prepared for those kinds of comments – fortunately nothing has happened so far.”

Michelle and Jerry now play in the band AraPacis together, with her as the lead singer and him on the guitar.

She added: “It’s really fun playing alongside Jerry, he has been a musician since 1969 so he’s very focussed and driven.

“To be able to stand next to him on stage and deliver the music we make is pretty special.”

The couple, who will celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary next year, say they have been “lucky” not to face too much backlash over their relationship. Michelle said: “A lot of people out and about are pretty indifferent, they see us at a restaurant eating a meal as a family so we don’t really experience much negativity.

“It can be difficult if you’re in an age-gap relationship.”

However she added: “But if you and your partner are determined then you can work through the tough times and prove those people who disapprove wrong.”