Edinburgh Yarn Festival 2019: vendors, tickets and opening times

Craft fans can dig out their knitting needles as the Edinburgh Yarn Festival makes its return to the city this weekend, with a host of vendors in tow for 2019.

The festival is the UK's premier urban hand-knitting show, which showcases a variety of products including yarn, knitting, crochet, spinning, weaving and felting.

There will be plenty of space for visitors to sit, knit, eat and drink, and socialise

When will the Edinburgh Yarn Festival take place?

The festival kicks off today (21 Mar) and will be held at Edinburgh's Corn Exchange.

The main festival market place will take place until Saturday 23 March. Classes and Fringe events will be held until Sunday 24 March.

What will the festival have on offer?

Around 100 vendors will be in attendance at the festival, where visitors can pick up a vast array of products, from yarn, to books and equipment.

Baa Ram Ewe, Brooklyn Tweed, Jamieson's of Shetland, Woolly Originals and ethical knitting firm Knit With Attitude are just a few of the vendors who will be at the event.

There will also be a 'Big Knit-Night' held on Thursday (21 Mar), a Friday night party (22 Mar) and a special Fringe event on Sunday morning (24 Mar).

Attendees can also take part in a variety of classes, which will be held across five days, with workshops including colourful knitting techniques and optical illusion crochet.

The festival also has a firm focus on the social aspect of knitting and crochet, and will offer plenty of space for visitors to sit, knit, eat and drink, and socialise with other attendees.

How much are tickets?

General admission tickets are available to purchase at the door and are priced at £15 per person.

Class tickets are priced at £75 each and include same-day access to the festival.

What are the opening times?

The door and ticket office opening times for each day are as follows:

- 1pm - 5.30pm - Thursday 21 March

- 11am - 5.30pm - Friday 22 March

- 11am - 5pm - Saturday 23 March