Edinburgh Zoo announce death of koala

Edinburgh Zoo have announced the loss of one of their koalas after a spell of poor health.

Yabbra, a Queensland koala, arrived in Edinburgh in 2007 and was 13 years of age – which is close to the maximum life expectancy for male koalas.

Recently, Yabbra’s health took a turn for the worse and Edinburgh Zoo’s veterinary team advised that he should be put down to avoid further suffering.

In a statement the zoo said the koala would be “greatly missed” by staff and visitors.

The zoo’s koala house – home to the UK’s only koalas – has been temporarily closed in the wake of Yabbra’s death.