Edinburgh Zoo’s giant panda undergoes surgery to remove testicles

A giant male panda residing at Edinburgh Zoo is “recovering well” from surgery to remove both testicles due to the presence of tumours.

Yang Guang, who arrived in Edinburgh in 2011 on a ten-year loan along with female Tian Tian as part of a conservation breeding programme, underwent the operation on Saturday, 17 November. It’s understood the tumours developed recently and have not been a factor in Yang Guang and Tian Tian not having a cub.

Edinburgh Zoo bosses say they will discuss next steps in the coming weeks, including future breeding possibilities, with their partners in China.

Darren McGarry, Head of Living Collections at Edinburgh Zoo, said, “We are pleased Yang Guang is recovering well.

“Testicular tumours have previously been reported in giant pandas. The tumours we removed developed recently, so they have not been a factor in Yang Guang and Tian Tian not having had a cub.

“We will discuss next steps, including future breeding possibilities, with our partners in China over coming weeks.”

Back in March, Edinburgh Zoo confirmed the giant pandas will not be breeding this year as they wanted to “further assess the incredibly complex and unpredictable breeding process.”

