Bright spark Joshua wins electric vehicle scholarship

An automotive student is steering his career in a new direction after being awarded the Edinburgh College Development Trust’s Electric Vehicle (EV) scholarship funded by a long-established Nissan car dealership.

Joshua Middleton has been selected to complete the scholarship, funded by long-established Midlothian-based Nissan car dealership, Alex F Noble & Son, designed to ensure he will leave college equipped with a greater depth of knowledge in EV technology, allowing him to support the motor industry with future sustainable transportation developments.

Penicuik-born Joshua, 18, is currently studying towards his IMI Level 1 Transport Maintenance (Light Vehicle) certificate at the College’s Midlothian Campus and felt that applying for the EV scholarship would support his goal of building a lifelong career in the automotive industry.

The EV scholarship is managed by the Edinburgh College Development Trust – the independent charity which supports students at the College – and is funded by a donation by Alex F Noble & Son.

Joshua is the third student to have been selected to complete the programme, having shown a real interest in EV technology during the application process. He will spend one day per week working alongside Stephen Parry-Jones, the College’s EV administrator.

Joshua said: “It’s fantastic to have been chosen to take on this scholarship and I’ve been quick to get stuck in right away. Electric and hybrid vehicles are going to continue to become more mainstream in the future, so I hope that this scholarship will give me a solid basis to learn how to repair and maintain EVs in my future career.”

Gordon Campbell sales manager at Alex F Noble & Son Nissan said: “We’re very proud of our long association with Edinburgh College and the Edinburgh College Development Trust and are thrilled for Joshua in winning the electric vehicle scholarship. Our Nissan LEAF all-electric vehicles are very much the future of motoring so it’s fitting that these special scholarships are helping the students of today become the highly skilled EV technicians of tomorrow.“

Edinburgh College Engineering curriculum manager Ross Milligan praised his student, and added: “The growth in electric vehicle technology and usage across the UK is ever increasing, soon there will be an increased demand for garages to have technicians with the correct skillset in EV maintenance and repair. This scholarship gives Joshua a brilliant chance to get ahead of the game and get some valuable training and insight under his belt.

“Our thanks, as always, go to Alex F Noble & Son for funding this scholarship. The company has supported us and our students for a number of years, which we are very grateful for.”