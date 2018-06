Edinburgh and the Lothians school term dates: the full 2018/19 list for your calendar

Have your say

The Scottish Summer holidays are nearly upon us - plan ahead for the next academic year with our handy term dates guide.

CITY OF EDINBURGH COUNCIL

AUTUMN

Term starts: August 15, 2018

Mid-term holidays: September 17, 2018, October 15-22, 2018

Christmas holidays: December 24, 2018 to January 8, 2019

SPRING

Term starts: January 9, 2019

Mid-term holidays: February 11-15, 2019

Easter holidays: April 8-22, 2019

SUMMER

Term starts: April 23, 2019

Mid-term holidays: May 6 and 7, 2019, May 20, 2019

Term ends: July 6, 2019

EAST LOTHIAN COUNCIL

AUTUMN

Term starts: August 15, 2018

Mid-term holidays: September 14 and 17, 2018, October 12-22, 2018

Christmas holidays: December 24, 2018 to January 7, 2019

SPRING

Term starts: January 7, 2019

Mid-term holidays: February 8-18, 2019

Easter holidays: April 8-22, 2019

SUMMER

Term starts: April 23, 2019

Mid-term holidays: May 6 2019, May 20, 2019,

Term ends: June 28, 2019

MIDLOTHIAN COUNCIL

AUTUMN

Term starts: August 20, 2018

Mid-term holidays: October 15-22, 2018

Christmas holidays: December 21, 2018 to January 7, 2019

SPRING

Term starts: January 8, 2019

Mid-term holidays: February 11-15, 2019

Easter holidays: April 8-22, 2019

SUMMER

Term starts: April 23, 2019

Mid-term holidays: May 6 2019, May 20, 2019

Term ends: June 28, 2019

WEST LOTHIAN

AUTUMN

Term starts: August 21, 2018

Mid-term holidays: September 14-18, 2018, October 15-22, 2018

Christmas holidays: December 24, 2018 to January 7, 2019

SPRING

Term starts: January 7, 2019

Mid-term holidays: February 15-19, 2019

Easter holidays: April 8-22, 2019

SUMMER

Term starts: April 23, 2019

Mid-term holidays: May 6 and 7, 2019, May 20, 2019

Term ends: June 28, 2019