Edinburgh boy, 12, pens letter to politicians and police calling for safer school run

Benjamin Yates leaves his Murrayfield home alone to go to school each day with both he and his parents worried about his safety.

With no pedestrian crossing in place at a busy junction just off one of the main routes into the city centre, the 12-year-old resorted to writing a letter to MPs, MSPs, councils and Police Scotland to help make a difference. The Stewart’s Melville pupil has to cross Murrayfield Road on the junction of either Corstorphine Road or Ellersly Road, with neither providing a safe environment for him and his classmates.

In his letter he highlights the junctions are “very, very dangerous”, especially at rush hour and when there are major events such as rugby and ice hockey matches, and expresses the need for a pedestrian crossing to be installed.

Benjamin said: “I wanted to have a safer way to cross as it’s a very dangerous road and cars go fast around the corner. My mum and dad encouraged me to write some letters to people who might listen.

“I didn’t really know what to expect. It was amazing that we got a response so quickly from so many important and busy people. I’ll be really happy if a crossing is installed. I did a survey on my class at school and they said if the roads were safer they would consider walking to school like me. This must be good.”

Murrayfield Community Council invited the P7 student to its meeting to discuss the issues he raised regarding traffic management in the area.

Chairman John Yellowlees said: “It is encouraging to see someone of Benjamin’s age have the initiative to raise such an important issue that has been ongoing now for more than eight years. It is also good to see the prompt response by Edinburgh City Council.”

Mum Kate Yates, 42, said she was incredibly proud of what her only son has achieved, with his concerns now being passed to the city council’s road safety team for investigation.

She added: “Me and his dad are worried about the inability to cross that road safely.

“Something needs to happen. Cars come racing round that junction and wouldn’t be able to stop for pedestrians in the middle of the road until it is too late.

“Murrayfield Road is a rat run. One day there will be an accident but we are hoping something is done now before that happens. A traffic island or zebra crossing needs to be installed to make it safer for children which will ultimately make more of them want to walk to school. Everyone at the community council meeting was in agreement with us.”

Transport convener, councillor Lesley Macinnes, said: “We’re striving to make sure it’s safe and easy for people of all ages and abilities to walk and cycle in Edinburgh.

“I’m encouraged that Benjamin and his friends are so keen to walk to school and I’m grateful to him for raising these concerns.

“This feedback will be very helpful to our Road Safety team, who assess and monitor streets for possible new pedestrian crossing facilities.”