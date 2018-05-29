Edinburgh needs to create 3000 nursery places in 2 years to combat shortfall

EDINBURGH needs to create an extra 3000 nursery places within two years to meet the Scottish Government’s target of doubling free early years learning and childcare by 2020.

The council has drawn up a detailed list of proposed nursery expansions and new-build sites and says it is determined to meet the challenge. But opposition parties have voiced doubts over whether the target can be achieved.

The government’s policy of increasing free nursery provision for three and four year-olds – and some two-year-olds – from 600 hours to 1140 was a key SNP manifesto pledge at the last Holyrood elections.

Auditors said this year that there was a “significant risk” of councils across the country being unable to deliver the expansion. And ministers allocated extra funding last month in a bid to help overcome problems.

The first phase of the increase in hours in Edinburgh began in August 2017 with 25 of the 98 local authority settings offering 1140 hours to parents, the equivalent of 30 hours a week during term time.

Another three are offering the increased hours through a mixture of traditional nursery and an outdoor “forest kindergarten”.

Phase two of the expansion will begin in August this year with a further 21 local authority settings aiming to provide additional hours.

Demand for early years places has been assessed using clusters around high school catchment areas.

The figures show a projected shortfall of almost 3000 places for three to four-year-olds and 360 places for two-year-olds.

A report to councillors said: “Much of this shortfall may be met by changing the opening hours and management arrangements at existing facilities. Some of the shortfall may also be met by adapting existing facilities. However, a significant programme of new build will also be required.”

Ten existing schools and nurseries are to be refurbished or extended to provide 250 new spaces.

Another ten sites will see new buildings to add a further 718 places.

The council also proposes to create 80 places at each of three new primary schools, South Edinburgh, Leith Waterfront and Broomhills.

And it has identified three non-school sites for new-build nursery provision – Gracemount Leisure Centre pitches (64 places), Northfield / Willowbrae (34) and Kirkliston Leisure Centre (58).

And there are three more sites where nursery places could be provided alongside other developments – Muirhouse Library (192), Broughton/Powderhall (178) and Calderglen Nursery (128).

The Scottish Government has allocated Edinburgh £48,025,000 revenue funding and a further £39,480,000 in capital funding to help meet the target.

But Green councillor Mary Campbell said: “The report lays bare the mountain that is still to climb over the next two years to expand the number of nursery places in the city to meet national targets.

“Across the city well over 3000 additional spaces are needed, and all parts of the city need to see expansion.

“However, the report also highlights that the delivery timescales are very tight, to recruit and train all the new staff and to construct all the extra space needed. There is a lot of evidence both in the UK and across Europe about the benefits of improved early years learning and childcare but the funding needs to be there and the expansion needs to be do-able.

“The big challenge will be to maintain a real focus on what children need in the midst of a massive shift in building, recruitment and funding.”

Tory education spokesman Cllr Callum Laidlaw described the council’s programme as “ambitious”. “It is going to be a real challenge,” he said.

“Childcare and early years are vital and I want to support people where possible to get back into the workforce.

“But I’m not sure I’m totally confident this can be fully implemented in these two years.”

He suggested it may need to be done over a longer timescale.

“Perhaps the council has set itself up for a fall. We need to get it right and I would like to have more detail of the practicalities.”

Education convener Cllr Ian Perry said: “Meeting the ambitious target of 1140 hours by 2020 is a significant challenge for the council but one we are making positive progress on and leading the way in Scotland.

“We now have 25 settings across the city already delivering the additional hours for over 1000 two and four-year-olds through nursery classes, our innovative forest kindergarten provision and use of childminders.

“The Scottish Government have agreed to our requested funding of over £87.5m over the next four years which will help with the recruitment of staff and new early years facilities that are required.

“From August we expect a further 21 settings will provide extra hours in addition to the newly recruited 90 early years staff.

“Although we have a projected shortfall of spaces by 2020 we have developed an expansion plan which aims to provide all current and projected eligible children with a place in their own locality. There will be hurdles to overcome to meet this target but we are determined to do everything we can to ensure our children have the best possible start in life.”

