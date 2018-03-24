Edinburgh pupils celebrating after winning school trip to Spain

An ecstatic group of pupils from a Capital primary school will be boarding a plane for the first time after winning a school trip to Spain.

Staff and parents at Canal View Primary School are now sending off passport applications for the majority of the P7A pupils after their stop motion film won a Jet2 competition for a holiday to Sol Katmandu Park & Resort in Majorca.

The Wester Hailes school is one of nine centres throughout the UK to land the top prize which will see pupils take part in fun educational workshops with celebrity hosts including comedy double act Dick & Dom.

Teacher Eilidh Mears, 33, told the Evening News: “Only six of my 26 students had been on holiday before so we have been trying to get all the paperwork done.

“It is great to see the effort has paid off. I’m just so proud of them because it was their ideas for the animation and they had little help from staff. We entered this competition because it was a project we could work on.

“It took six weeks from start to finish but it was educational but also very fun for everyone.

“I was jumping up and down when I found out we’d won.

“It’s just a brilliant achievement and I can’t wait for us to go to Spain.”

The class created an animation to advertise the hotel which made it into a shortlist among four other Scottish schools after impressing Jet2holidays and Emmerdale star Anthony Quinlan.

Canal View blew away the rest of the competition by receiving the most votes out of the whole UK.

The children will now fly out to Spain from Glasgow Airport on April 20 for workshops focusing on science, history, drama and crafts, as well as some holiday fun time.

Mrs Mears added: “We had the most votes out of the whole competition which is unbelievable.

“I was sharing it on Facebook and the Evening News too, it all helped so much and it is a dream come true for the kids.

“We have been inundated with companies willing to help out and donate for the trip such as clothing.

“It’s great to see the community spirit from Edinburgh and the Lothians.

“I thank everyone for voting, meaning we can go on this amazing trip.”

The school has also claimed £1,000 worth of school equipment vouchers for being among the original 45 shortlisted schools.

Headteacher Ann Moore said: “I think it is fabulous for the children and the school. The kids are so excited to be going to Spain and I’m so proud of them.

“After seeing their entry I actually am not shocked they won.

“It was of a high quality and was deserving of it.

“It puts a primary school in Wester Hailes in a positive light.

“It was a real team effort and it goes to show what our staff do, going above and beyond to help the children.”

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “Congratulations to the teachers and pupils from Canal View Primary School.”