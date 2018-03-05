Edinburgh returns to normal after snow but ice warnings remain

TRAINS, buses, schools and other services were expected to be back to normal today after the Capital’s biggest snow fall for years, though a yellow “be aware” warning remains in force until 23.55 tonight.

ScotRail said its teams worked all weekend to clear railway routes of snow and ice and get the network back to normal. It said a near-normal service operated yesterday, with trains being moved and car parks cleared ready for commuters this morning.

Lothian Buses thanked passengers for their support and said normal services resumed today.

All schools in Edinburgh, East Lothian and Midlothian were back today, but in West Lothian 13 primary and special schools will stay closed until tomorrow.

Edinburgh’s neighbourhood offices, recycling centres, museums, galleries and libraries were also due to reopen.

Kerbside waste collections have resumed on main routes though at present crews cannot access side streets because it is unsafe for vehicles. Residents are being urged to put bins out on the scheduled day and leave out any which are uncollected.

The city council said full day and night shifts of 22 gritting lorries and 11 mini-tractors were deployed over the weekend to plough and salt priority routes, ensuring access to hospitals, care and residential homes, as well as treating many of the city’s more residential routes where possible.

More than 100 waste and cleansing and parks staff joined in to clear pavements near doctors, chemists and key pedestrian areas in time for this morning and additional teams worked to refill hundreds of grit bins across the city.

Council leader Adam McVey said: “We’ve been challenged by extreme weather battering the country over the last few days but thanks to the hard work of a great number of people across the council this hasn’t stopped us from delivering essential services to the people who need them the most.”