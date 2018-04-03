Local Hero Awards 2018: Chance to nominate Capital residents who go above and beyond

THEY are the dedicated servants to their local communities and the teachers who inspire their pupils to realise their potential.

The Edinburgh Evening News Local Hero awards are open for nominations and we are encouraging readers to honour the unsung heroes who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to improve the lives of those around them.

This week, we are seeking nominations for the Community Champion and Teacher of the Year categories ahead of the ceremony on June 15. The glittering event will take place at the Assembly Rooms on George Street, where hundreds will gather to watch the Capital’s most worthy residents receive their awards.

Last year, Lorraine Hill picked up the Teacher of the Year award – which this year is sponsored by Radio Forth – for her work with a class of six children at Dunbar Primary School who have complex autism needs. Ms Hill was nominated after it was recognised she adapted her curriculum to suit each pupil’s needs and is always open to trying imaginative and individualised methods to recognise a child’s strengths and bring them on.

Ms Hill described the award as “genuinely touching”, encouraging others to get their nominations in for this year’s ceremony.

She added: “It really was one of the proudest moments of my career. You think of it as just doing your job, but it was genuinely very touching just to hear a parent thought that highly of me to nominate me.”

“I would encourage anyone to please go out and give that gift of a nomination to someone, because it truly is a joy to have.”

Scott Glynn captured the community champion award, sponsored by Lothian buses, for his work in Tranent.

The award honours those who have made a difference in their local area and Mr Glynn described the “incredible feeling” of hearing his name announced at the ceremony.

He said: “You don’t realise how much of a difference, how much of an impact you are making in people’s lives until that moment, but for all of those people who win, there are dozens more who are silent and don’t get that recognition.

“If they deserve it, nominate them; no one should be afraid to honour someone who deserves it.”

Gaynor Marshall, communications director, Lothian Buses, added: “We are really excited to be part of the Edinburgh Evening News Local Hero Awards this year.

“The awards are an opportunity to showcase the incredible contributions made by individuals across our city.”

