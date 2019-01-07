Memorial to tragic tot could move to make way for new Craigmillar school

A MEMORIAL to a baby that was found dead after being abandoned could be moved as part of plans to build a high school.

Edinburgh City Council has today launched a public consultation on proposals for a replacement Castlebrae High School in Craigmillar – which is set to open in August 2021, with construction to begin this year, subject to a planning application.

As part of the consultation, the community will be asked about the future of a memorial to the baby, named Craig Millar by locals, whose body was found in 2001.

The school will be built in the centre of Craigmillar, next to the library. It will have a 3G artificial football pitch, which will be available for use by the local community outside school hours.

The council has set aside more than £100m to pay for Currie High, Trinity Academy and Castlebrae High.

Cllr Ian Perry, education convener, said: “The start of today’s consultation is a major step forward in bringing a new school to Craigmillar.

“This has been a long journey for the local community but it’s great news that work will start on a replacement for Castlebrae High School by the end of the year, with the new school opening its doors to pupils in 2021.

“This is the first school in our ambitious Wave 4 programme which will see six high schools in poor condition replaced with fit-for-purpose, learning and community hubs.

“The new school is being developed in partnership with Hub South East Scotland who have already delivered a number of fantastic new schools in Edinburgh with Queensferry High due to open next year.”

The Craig Millar memorial, which sits in the centre of the proposed school grounds, could be left where it is.

Another option would be to mark the original location in the school grounds and move the memorial closer to Harewood Drive, to allow it to be accessed by the public at any time.

Green education spokeswoman and ward councillor Mary Campbell said: “It is so exciting to see the plans for the new school progressing, with such a high level of collaboration with staff and pupils.

“The school has such a great potential to be a real community hub and to have fantastic links with the Edinburgh BioQuarter, which will give pupils access to so many great opportunities for learning and development.

“The issue of the Craig Millar memorial is one that should be handled sensitively and I hope the period of consultation allows the residents who felt the tragic loss and funded the memorial to give their thoughts on the best way forward.”

The initial proposals will be to accommodate 700 pupils but the school could be adapted to cater for 1,200 pupils following an expansion.

Drop-in events will take place at Castlebrae High from 4pm until 7pm on January 25 and at Craigmillar Library on January 30 from 4pm to 7pm.

The online public consultation opens today at edinburgh.gov.uk/newcastlebraehighschool and runs until Monday, 4 March.