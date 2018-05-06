Pest controllers called out to Edinburgh schools 1300 times

PEST controllers were called out more than 1,300 times to schools in Edinburgh over the past five years, according to new figures.

Data collected by the Scottish Liberal Democrats showed 11,000 infestations across Scotland with problems like wasps, rats, woodlice and silverfish reported,

Liberal Democrat education spokesman Tavish Scott said: “These figures show that pest controllers are called in to Scottish schools more than 40 times a week to remove infestations.”

Freedom of information requests to local authorities revealed in Glasgow City Council - Scotland’s largest - pest controllers were sent out 2,446 times over the five years. Fife Council had the second highest total, with 1,889 incidents, while there were 1,476 in North Lanarkshire and 1,356 in Edinburgh. However, more than a quarter of local authorities reported no incidents, with Dundee, East Lothian, East Renfrewshire, Highland, Midlothian, North Ayrshire, Renfrewshire, Shetland Islands Council and South Lanarkshire all having none recorded.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Local authorities must ensure they are providing safe and clean environments for all school users. In the last 10 years there has been a reduction of almost two-thirds in the proportion of pupils educated in “poor” or “bad” condition schools.”