Fettes College in Edinburgh is the most expensive independent school to attend in Scotland with a year's tuition for a pupil costing £28,200 and a boarder's tuition coming in at £34,800.

1. Fettes College Day fees: 28,200 | Boarder fees: 34,800 Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

2. Gordonstoun College Day fees: 25,788 | Boarder fees: 34,500 TSPL jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Merchiston Castle Day fees: 24,210 | Boarder fees: 32,910 Contributed other Buy a Photo

4. Loretto School Day fees: 23,325 | Boarder fees: 34,260 Contributed other Buy a Photo

View more