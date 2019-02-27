Sandy behind the wheel of college automotive success

The driving force behind Edinburgh College’s automotive department has been shortlisted for a national award after moving its course offering up through the gears.

Sandy Bruce, curriculum leader for Automotive Engineering, has been shortlisted by the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) for his contribution to the work of the institute and for providing a high standard of qualification and progression routes for automotive students in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Sandy and the college’s Automotive Engineering curriculum manager, Ross Milligan, are heading to the awards ceremony and dinner in London on Wednesday 6 March in the hope of being fully recognised for their work.

Sandy’s nomination follows strengthening of the partnership between the college and the IMI. The IMI is now the awarding body for all VRQ and SVQ courses in light, heavy, body, paint and parts courses across both automotive campuses in Midlothian and Sighthill.

Following sustainable and environmental interest from the motor industry and the local community, Sandy has supported the introduction of commercial short courses in hybrid and electric vehicle technology and Air Conditioning F-Gas refrigerant handling in order to maintain focus on the latest technological developments and vehicle propulsion systems.

The continuing growth of these short courses has also brought “train the trainer” opportunities supported by Energy Skills Partnership to the College. These sessions provide qualifications to automotive lecturers from across Scotland’s colleges to ensure they are fully up to date with the latest industry developments and technical innovations.

Sandy has also been instrumental in adding courses with IMI Accreditation qualifications for senior paint technicians and electric vehicle technicians to the college’s automotive portfolio.

These courses provide the qualifications necessary for insurance repairs and professional recognition – both of which are vital for anyone seeking a career in the profession.

In addition, the college was recently authorised as an IMI CPD Partner for electric and hybrid training programmes to keep abreast of the latest models of vehicles.

Sandy said: “It’s a tremendous honour to be shortlisted for this award as it’s recognition that our curriculum and commercial portfolio development has been worthwhile. I’m looking forward to the awards dinner in March as it’s a prestigious event in the automotive calendar and it’ll be great to represent the college.”

Praising his colleagues at Edinburgh College, Sandy continued: “It should also be mentioned that none of these changes and course developments would have been possible without the support and hard work from the Auto team at the College, so this is as much a recognition for them as it is for me.”