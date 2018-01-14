Scottish high school sparks debate over pheasant-butchering lesson

A teacher at a Scottish school has sparked fierce debate among parents after getting children in the class to prepare pheasants for eating.

READ MORE - New Glasgow Queen Street Station building may be torn down

The third-year pupils at Kinguisee High School were each given a deceased bird and a knife, and told to cut up the pheasants in order to get remove the meat to make fatijas.

Pictures of the class were posted on the school’s Facebook page, including a couple gory images of the birds’ remains.

While some parents were outraged, many supported the school’s stance, believing it was teaching the children a valuable lesson.

Writing under the school’s name on their Facebook page, the teacher responsible defended the class, saying: “As the Home Economics teacher at Kingussie High School I have read all the comments and although I personally do not agree with everyone I respect your views.

“Our students are taught about all types of food and diets and they are given all the information available (from all viewpoints and organisations) to make personal choices based on educated decisions.

“I personally believe that our young people need to know where ALL their food comes from.

“I hasten to add my vegan was not present and I value the choices and she has made. Education is about information and choices.”

Facebook user Dave Huxley wrote in support: “Great stuff - kids need to know that meat comes from real animals, not from a polystyrene tray in a supermarket. Whether you agree with meat eating or not, at least give kids the facts and the choice.”

The lesson was criticised by other parents who thought it was unnecessary to use deceased pheasants for this purpose.

Facebook poster Autumn Penot said: “Maybe children should also be taught that you don’t need meat to live and be healthy, so killing and eating meat is pretty much saying satisfying your tastebuds means more than the life of a living, breathing, thinking, feeling, being. Disgusting and selfish.”

READ MORE - Kilt Skaters brave the big freeze to celebrate Scottish-Canadian heritage