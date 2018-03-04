Snow update: Some West Lothian schools will open - others remain shut

ALL but 13 West Lothian primary, nursery and special schools will safely open tomorrow, the local council has confirmed.

They join West Lothian’s 11 secondary schools, which will re-open on Monday as planned.

The following schools will remain CLOSED on Monday.

Blackridge Primary

Connolly Campus, Blackburn

Deans Primary, Livingston

Eastertoun Primary, Armadale

Hopefield Nursery School, Blackburn

Longridge Primary

Our Lady of Lourdes Primary, Blackburn

Our Lady’s Primary, Stoneyburn

Parkhead Primary, West Calder

Pinewood School, Blackburn

Riverside Primary, Livingston

St Joseph’s Primary, Whitburn

St John the Baptist Primary, Fauldhouse

All 13 of these will re-open on Tuesday.

Onts its website the council said: “Re-opening nearly 100 schools following severe weather is a major job, with significant checks carried on every building required before it can be safely opened, such as ensuring they are still structurally sound, heating is working and toilet and catering facilities are in good working order.

“Snow clearing work in school grounds is ongoing to ensure a safe route for staff and pupils, with up to five feet of snow drifts requiring cleared in some schools.

“Due to the amount of specialist work required, it has not been possible to safely open every school on Monday.

“If your child’s school is open, we would encourage you to send them if it safe to do so. Parents should carry out their own assessment of whether it is safe for their child to travel to school from their home, depending on their individual circumstances.

“Parents/carers should take extra care when travelling to school on Monday, especially as some crossing patrol staff may not be in place. Revised school transport arrangements are in place for some pupils, and will be updated from 6pm on Sunday 4 March.

“Parent/carers of pupils attending special schools who receive transport should check with their provider on whether they are able to take their child to school.

“There will be no breakfast clubs on Monday, and lunch menus may vary from usual. Wraparound care will be in place as normal, and parents/carers should confirm any after school arrangements with their provider.”