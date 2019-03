These are the best and worst performing secondary schools in Edinburgh ranked by Higher exam results, according to new government figures.

The schools have been graded in a new league table, published by The Times, based on the percentage of school pupils gaining five or more Highers. These are how schools in Edinburgh performed, ranked in order of the best performing to the worst.

1. Boroughmuir High School Five Highers or more: 71 per cent

2. Balerno Community High School Five Highers or more: 53 per cent

3. Currie Community High School Five Highers or more: 52 per cent

4. The Royal High School Five Highers or more: 52 per cent

