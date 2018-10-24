Eight arrests after drugs and cash seized in Edinburgh city centre

Police have arrested and charged eight people after money and drugs were seized in an intelligence-led raid at two properties in Edinburgh city centre.

Following the searches on Earl Grey Street and Calton Road on Tuesday, 23 October, officers confiscated almsot £5,500 of cocaine, £500 of heroin and £100 of cannabis along with over £3,000 in cash.

The men aged 32, 57, 35 and 27 will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 24 October along with the women aged 35, 46, 27, and 27.

Inspector Bob Innes from the West End Police Station said: “The enforcement activity on Tuesday was the culmination of several months of intelligence gathering and resulted in various harmful substances being seized and numerous arrests being made.

“We will continue to act on all information we receive from our communities to target anyone involved in drug crime and should you wish to report ongoing offences in your area then please contact us on 101 or make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

