Eight fun and free ways to get fit in Edinburgh in 2018

After all the festive overindulging, January is the perfect time of year to get off the sofa and become more active.

Rather than signing up for an expensive gym membership you might only use a couple of times, try some of these fun and free ways to get fit in Edinburgh.

Outdoor gym equipment has become increasingly popular

Project Awesome

Project Awesome is a free fitness club which aims to help you kickstart your day with a fun, high-energy workout.

Meeting every Wednesday morning at 6:30am on Calton Hill, the group welcomes people of all ages and fitness abilities, and allows attendees to join in with the activities at their own pace.

Outdoor gyms

Running and jogging is a popular way of keeping fit

For those who want the benefit of using fitness equipment without being stuck in a stuffy room, outdoor gyms are the perfect solution.

Outdoor cross trainers, stationary bikes, rowing machines and more can be found at several locations in Edinburgh, including Cramond Foreshore, the Meadows, Gyle Park, Drum Park and Fountainbridge Green.

Spokes Sunday Rides

Cyclists looking to meet new people, and enjoy rides in and around Edinburgh, can join the Spokes Sunday Rides club.

The group’s 30 to 40 mile rides (which are held on the first Sunday of every month) are free to attend, and are aimed at cyclists with a moderate amount of experience.

The Sunday Rides also offer an opportunity for socialising, with a pub lunch or picnic planned as part of the route.

Yoga at Eden Locke

Held every Saturday morning at Eden Locke (an aparthotel on George Street), these free yoga sessions for hotel guests are suitable for beginners and experts alike.

The 8am class teaches Hatha yoga practices, with an emphasis on yoga postures and breathing exercises, to help bring peace and relaxation to the mind and body.

Attendees can enjoy a fresh juice or smoothie from Hyde & Son, the hotel’s cafe bar, after the yoga class.

Run 4 It Club

Independent fitness shop, Run 4 It, organise a weekly running club which is completely free to attend.

Meeting at the Lothian Road store every Monday at 6pm and the Maybury shop at 6.15pm on Wednesdays, the club is open to runners of all abilities.

The supervised runs include varied types of training, with steady runs, interval sessions and hill repeats over the 40 minute course.

Edinburgh Walking & Socialising Group

If you prefer to take things at a slower pace, the Edinburgh Walking & Socialising Group is a great way to explore Edinburgh and the surrounding area with a group of enthusiastic walkers.

The walks vary in length and difficulty, but all have an emphasis on visiting beautiful places, meeting new people, and walking at a pace everyone is comfortable with.

Most walks are also dog-friendly, so you can get fit with your four-legged friend.

Sweaty Betty classes

Sweaty Betty, a fitness clothing store for women, offer free fitness classes at many of their locations, including their George Street shop in Edinburgh.

There are regular pilates classes (Thursdays at 12:15pm) and workout classes (Sunday at 10am), and there are also options like vinyasa yoga, HIIT, boxfit and barre to look out for.

Parkrun

Parkrun organise free five kilometre timed runs at many locations around the world, including Edinburgh.

The weekly event takes place every Saturday morning at 9:30am, with routes running along the Cramond and Silverknowes Promenade, as well as around Figgate Park in Portobello.

Flat and on tarmac paths, these courses are both ideal for beginners.