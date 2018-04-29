Eight people in hospital following a bus crash near the Clyde Tunnel

Eight people are being treated in hospital after a bus crash in Glasgow.

Police Scotland said one person is in a critical condition and two others are in a serious condition following the crash on a slip road near the Clyde Tunnel at around 7pm on Sunday.

The other five people are said to be in a stable condition while 10 others were treated at the scene of the crash.

A single decker First Bus overturned on the A739 slip road from the Clyde Tunnel heading to the west-end of Glasgow, police said.

Pictures on social media showed passengers being treated at the roadside with emergency services in attendance.

Five people, including the driver of the bus, were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where staff described one person as critical and two others as in a serious condition.

The other injured people were taken Glasgow Royal Infirmary and the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A further 10 people are being treated at the scene and if required they will be taken by patient transport to either the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley, or Glasgow Royal Infirmary to be checked over.

“Officers from the Divisional Road Policing Unit remain at the scene and the road is closed. A full investigation will be carried out into the cause of the crash.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Operations Control mobilised a number of fire engines to the A814 slip-road, near the Clyde Tunnel, Glasgow.

“Crews currently remain on the scene assisting their emergency service colleagues.”

Andrew Jarvis, Managing Director for First Glasgow: “I can confirm that one of our vehicles containing passengers has been involved in an accident tonight on the Clyde Expressway.

“Unfortunately, there have been a number of injuries and our thoughts are with all those involved in this serious incident. We have members of our team at the scene to assist the emergency services, who we cannot praise highly enough for their quick response and professionalism during this incident.

“Details around the cause of the accident are still unclear at this point, and we will continue to work closely with the emergency services to establish the facts, but the most important thing at this point is the well-being of everyone involved in the incident.”