Elderly couple killed in horror Bathgate crash named

A couple who died in a horror crash in Bathgate have been named by police as Ian and Helen McKay.

The collison between a single-decker bus and a Vauxhall Corsa took place shortly after 1pm on Tuesday, 8 January on the B792 near to Ballencrief Toll, between Bathgate and Torphicen.

Ian, aged 78, the driver of the Corsa and 79-year-old Helen, his passenger, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The bus driver and three of the four passengers, aged 54 to 78, were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and Forth Valley Royal Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for approximately eight hours while investigations were conducted at the scene.

Sergeant Gary Taylor of the Road Policing Unit said: “Mr and Mrs McKay tragically lost their lives as a result of this collision, and our thoughts remain with their family and friends.

“Our enquiries into this continue and I’d ask anyone with information which may be relevant, who has not yet spoken to officers, to contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 1465 of 8th January.”

