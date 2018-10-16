Elderly woman critical after being hit by car near Gracemount

Have your say

A 92-year-old woman is in critical condition after a serious road collision in the south east of Edinburgh.

The incident happened around 8am on Tuesday, 16 October in Southhouse Avenue.

Police say the elderly woman sustained numerous injuries to her body after she was involved in a collision with a Mercedes GL car.

She was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where she remains in a critical condition.

Road Policing Officers are now urging anyone who can assist with their ongoing enquiries to come forward.

Constable Declan Fitzpatrick from the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh said: “This has been a very serious collision and at this time we are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

“Members of the public who were in Southhouse Avenue on Tuesday morning and witnessed what happened are asked to contact police immediately.

“In addition, if any motorists have any relevant dash-cam footage of the collision then please also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh via 101 and quote incident number 564 of the 16th October.

