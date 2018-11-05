Elderly woman hit by cement mixer in Leith dies in hospital

An elderly woman who was knocked down by a cement mixer in Leith has died in hospital.

The woman, 88, was hit by the vehicle at around 13:15 on Friday in Great Junction Street.

Emergency services arrived on the scene and took the injured woman to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

On Monday it was confirmed that the woman had succumbed to her injuries.

Great Junction Street was closed in both directions for a number of hours on Friday while a full investigation got under way.

Police Scotland have issued an appeal for witnesses.

