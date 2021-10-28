Elderly woman taken to hospital after fire in Broughton Road flat
Police have confirmed that an 84-year-old woman was taken to hospital, after she was rescued from a fire in a flat on Broughton Road.
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 9:00 am
Emergency services attended the scene on Tuesday evening, and extinguished the fire.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a fire within a property on Broughton Road in Edinburgh around 8.20pm on Tuesday, 26 October, 2021.
“An 84-year-old woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment and the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”