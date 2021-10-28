Elderly woman taken to hospital after fire in Broughton Road flat

Police have confirmed that an 84-year-old woman was taken to hospital, after she was rescued from a fire in a flat on Broughton Road.

By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 9:00 am

Emergency services attended the scene on Tuesday evening, and extinguished the fire.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a fire within a property on Broughton Road in Edinburgh around 8.20pm on Tuesday, 26 October, 2021.

“An 84-year-old woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment and the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”

Emergency services attended the fire at Broughton Road in Edinburgh.