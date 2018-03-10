Elizabeth Hurley speaks about nephew’s brutal stabbing in London

Have your say

Elizabeth Hurley has spoken about the “brutal attack” on her 21-year-old nephew after he was stabbed in London.

The actress, best known for her roles in the Austin Powers films, said it was an “appalling” time for their family and thanked fans for their support.

She was photographed returning to London shortly after the attack on Miles Hurley, who is a model.

She wrote on Twitter: “My 21-year-old nephew was repeatedly stabbed in a brutal attack in London on Thursday night.

“The police & hospital are being fantastic. Thank you for all your messages. It is an appalling time for him & our family. The police will be appealing for witnesses.”

On the day of the attack, Miles had paid tribute to his aunt in a post celebrating International Women’s Day.

He posted a picture of her with another family member, writing: “Love & appreciation for all the strong, happy and independent women around me.”

Hurley has previously shared Miles’ modelling photos, tweeting: “Here’s my handsome nephew.”

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at 8:52pm on Thursday, 8 March to Ascalon Street, SW8, following reports of a stabbing.

“Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service (LAS). A 21-year-old man was discovered with stab wounds to his back.

“Another man, also believed to be aged 21, was also found suffering from stab wounds.

“They were both taken by LAS to a south London hospital where their conditions are described as not life-threatening or life-changing.

“They are believed to have been attacked by a group of males who got out of a vehicle and assaulted them before fleeing the scene.

“A crime scene was put in place. Road closures were also in place but have since been lifted.

“There have been no arrests.”

