Body found in search for Edinburgh student Santra Saju who went missing three weeks ago
Police were called to an area near Newbridge at around 11.55am on Friday, December 27, after they received reports of a body in the water.
A Police Scotland spokesman said formal identification has still to take place, but that the family of Santra Saju, a 22-year-old woman who was studying in the city, have been made aware.
The tragic discovery comes three weeks after Santra was last seen at the Asda store in Almondvale, Livingston. Police and Santra’s family have made several appeals to trace her, with her family having described her disappearance as ‘very out of character’.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The death is not believed to be suspicious. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”
