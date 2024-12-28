Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The search for a missing Edinburgh student has ended in tragedy after a body was pulled from water in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to an area near Newbridge at around 11.55am on Friday, December 27, after they received reports of a body in the water.

A Police Scotland spokesman said formal identification has still to take place, but that the family of Santra Saju, a 22-year-old woman who was studying in the city, have been made aware.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Santra Saju went missing was last seen in Livingston on December 6 | Police Scotland

The tragic discovery comes three weeks after Santra was last seen at the Asda store in Almondvale, Livingston. Police and Santra’s family have made several appeals to trace her, with her family having described her disappearance as ‘very out of character’.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The death is not believed to be suspicious. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”