A body has been found during a search for a 33-year-old woman reported missing in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Allan was last seen around 8.30am on Monday, 17 March, in the Relugas Road area of the city.

At around 8am on Tuesday, March 18 police were made aware of a body being discovered on Longniddry beach in East Lothian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although formal identification has not taken place, Jordan's family has been informed

Jordan Allan was last seen around 8.30am on Monday, 17 March, in the Relugas Road area of Edinburgh.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Around 8am on Tuesday, 18 March, 2025, we were made aware of a body on Longniddry beach.

"Formal identification has still to take place however the family of Jordan Allan, 33, reported missing in Edinburgh has been informed.

"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

Get Edinburgh’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

Click here to sign up