Edinburgh missing: Body found in search for Edinburgh woman Jordan Allan at East Lothian beach

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 18th Mar 2025, 12:48 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 13:06 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A body has been found during a search for a 33-year-old woman reported missing in Edinburgh.

Jordan Allan was last seen around 8.30am on Monday, 17 March, in the Relugas Road area of the city.

At around 8am on Tuesday, March 18 police were made aware of a body being discovered on Longniddry beach in East Lothian.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Although formal identification has not taken place, Jordan's family has been informed

Jordan Allan was last seen around 8.30am on Monday, 17 March, in the Relugas Road area of Edinburgh.Jordan Allan was last seen around 8.30am on Monday, 17 March, in the Relugas Road area of Edinburgh.
Jordan Allan was last seen around 8.30am on Monday, 17 March, in the Relugas Road area of Edinburgh.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Around 8am on Tuesday, 18 March, 2025, we were made aware of a body on Longniddry beach.

"Formal identification has still to take place however the family of Jordan Allan, 33, reported missing in Edinburgh has been informed.

"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

Get Edinburgh’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

Click here to sign up

https://www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/newsletter

Related topics:EdinburghEast LothianPolice ScotlandPolice
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice