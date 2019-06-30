Emergency services called to 'chemical incident' in Gilmerton

Have your say

The emergency services are still in attendance at Gilmerton Miners Club after reports of a 'potentially hazardous' chemical incident

The emergency services responded to a report of an incident at Gilmerton Miners Club this evening.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Scottish Fire and Rescue were called today at 19.37 to an incident involving a potential hazardous material.

Three appliances are still in attendance at the scene."

Reports from an eye witness suggest that everyone was evacuated and there were no casulaties.

