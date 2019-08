Have your say

A FESTIVAL event has been evacuated after an alarm went off mid show, leaving dozens of theatre goers outside the venue.

Fire crews were scrambled to the Pleasance theatre on Sunday afternoon after reports an alarm was triggered by a stage performance.

It is understood the alarm was triggered by a stage performance

At least two fire engines rushed to the venue shortly after 3pm as the evacuation disrupted several shows.

It is understood the alarm was set off during a show and is not a routine test.

More to follow.