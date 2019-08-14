Emiliano Sala 'exposed' to carbon monoxide in fatal plane crash

Have your say

Footballer Emiliano Sala was exposed to harmful levels of carbon monoxide before he was killed in a plane crash and it is likely his pilot was also affected, accident investigators said.



Tests on the 28-year-old striker's body found enough evidence of the harmful gas to cause a heart attack, seizure or unconsciousness, an interim report by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said.

The downed Piper Malibu aircraft that was carrying Emiliano Sala

It is likely that pilot David Ibbotson was also "affected to some extent" by exposure to carbon monoxide, the document added.

The AAIB said the gas can "reduce or inhibit a pilot's ability to fly an aircraft depending on the level of that exposure".

Argentinian footballer Sala signed for Cardiff City from French club Nantes for £15 million on 18 January.

Mr Ibbotson, 59, of Crowle, Lincolnshire flew Sala from Cardiff to Nantes in a Piper Malibu aircraft the following day.

The return flight, which crashed in the Channel, was on 21 January.

Sala's body was recovered after being spotted inside the downed aircraft at the bottom of the English Channel.

The AAIB's report highlights the danger of exposure to carbon monoxide in both piston and turbine engine aircraft.

The bureau said it would publish a full report once its investigation was finished.

Last week Sherry Bray, 48, and Christopher Ashford, 62, were told they are facing jail for accessing CCTV footage of the post-mortem examination of Sala.