End of an era as House of Fraser close famous West End store

The Frasers department store at the West End of Princes Street in Edinburgh is to close its doors for the final time today after more than 60 years in operation.

The historic outlet – a firm favourite for Capital shoppers since 1953 – was initially set to shut in September.

A closing-down sale saw even the mannequins offered to customers as store bosses tried to clear it out.

Sales of up to 50% on selected goods are being offered in the shop window on the final day of trading.

It is understood that many of the staff have taken up an offer to be accommodated at the Jenners department store.

Sports Direct – owned by controversial millionaire businessman Mike Ashley – paid £90 million for House of Fraser’s 58 UK stores in August.

The future of the remaining shops remains in doubt amid cost-cutting measures.

The store was originally called Binn’s department store when House of Fraser acquired the premises in 1953.

It changed to simply “Fraser’s” in the 1970s and has traded under that name ever since in line with other UK stores.

Echoes of its former guise remain, however. A stone-carved letter B for ‘Binn’s’ can still be seen on the facade above the store’s famous clock.