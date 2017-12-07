Enterprising East Lothian mums are cracking Norse code with authentic Scandi design

When it comes to business, Kate Heggie and Karin McDougall agree that two heads are better than one. So why tap into one trend when you can tap into two?

With their new venture, Nordic Edit, they have found a way to meet popular demand for destination shopping, while at the same time feeding a growing appetite for Scandi design.

It all started when they met at ante-natal classes and discovered a shared passion for simple, sustainable design. A few years later, a short break to Stockholm opened their eyes to a world of stylish, clutter-free living.

“Scandinavian design is typically beautiful, but we did not appreciate just how beautiful until we went there,” says Kate.

“Although there is a real trend for Scandi style in the UK, it struck us that what we were seeing in supermarkets here did not reflect what we had discovered in Stockholm. There seemed to be a real gap in the market in terms of authentic Scandi design.

“We were astounded by the way design runs through everything; everything looks great, works really well and there is a great deal of emphasis on sustainability and family.”

Together, the pair embarked on a series of expeditions to source and share items with like-minded souls on local shores.

The business was born with the launch of their website on November 15, followed by the opening of their East Lothian showroom.

Located in the grounds of Belhaven Fruit Farm, near Dunbar, it is currently open every weekend in December and by appointment during the week.

From January onwards, Kate and Karin plan to open the first weekend of the month, when they will also be offering mini-masterclasses, covering popular themes such as bringing more greenery into your home, de-cluttering to create that Scandinavian minimalist look and how lighting can transform a room.

The new year will also see the introduction of lighting and wallpaper to the existing online and in-store range of textiles, homeware, decorations and coffee tables.

“Belhaven Fruit Farm has a lovely cafe and deli, a children’s play area and plenty of parking, so there are other reasons to come here from Edinburgh and make an outing of it,” adds Kate.

Nordic Edit, Belhaven Fruit Farm, Thistly Cross, Dunbar, EH42 1ST, www.thenordicedit.com, @theNordicEdit and Facebook.